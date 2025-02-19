Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes

Updated 07:25 IST, February 19th 2025

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 to honor birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 | Image: X

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 to honor the birth of the great Maratha warrior king, Shivaji Maharaj. In 2025, this significant day marks his 395th birth anniversary.

History of Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in the Shivneri Fort near Pune. He became one of the most admired leaders in Indian history for his bravery, military strategies, and remarkable leadership. Known for establishing the Maratha Empire, Shivaji Maharaj played a crucial role in challenging the Mughal Empire, promoting Hindu culture, and ensuring the welfare of his people.

Shivaji was crowned as Chhatrapati in 1674, marking the rise of the Maratha Empire. His leadership is admired for the strong sense of justice and protection he brought to his kingdom. He was known for his innovative military tactics, such as guerrilla warfare, and for building forts along the western coast of India to protect his empire.

Significance of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holds great importance as it celebrates the life and legacy of a leader who showed immense courage, intelligence, and dedication to his people. The day is marked by various events like processions, cultural programs, and discussions on his life and values. It is a day to remember his leadership qualities, such as bravery, wisdom, and his commitment to protecting his culture and people.

This day also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the values of freedom, justice, and patriotism that Shivaji Maharaj stood for. His reign not only impacted the Marathas but also influenced India’s political landscape in the centuries that followed.

How to Celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, people across Maharashtra and other parts of India participate in celebrations that highlight his contributions. Statues of Shivaji Maharaj are decorated, and special prayers are held at temples dedicated to him. Schools and colleges often organize cultural programs where students perform plays, songs, and dances based on his life and achievements.

In some areas, processions are held with participants dressed as Shivaji Maharaj and his warriors, recreating his bravery and military successes.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes 

1. “Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!”

2. “A man is not defeated until he gives up; the brave never say die. Jai Shivaji!”

3. “Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and leadership inspire generations. On his Jayanti, let us remember his legacy and work towards building a stronger India.”

4. “The path of righteousness, honor, and valor that Shivaji Maharaj walked on, still guides us today. Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!”

5. "May the courage and wisdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspire you to overcome all obstacles in life. Jai Shivaji!"

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes 

1. “The path of righteousness, honor, and valor that Shivaji Maharaj walked on, still guides us today. Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!”

2. "May the courage and wisdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspire you to overcome all obstacles in life. Jai Shivaji!"

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share on Birth Anniversary
Shivaji Jayanti 2025: 10+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status On Birth Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy of bravery, justice and self-rule continues to inspire generations. (Image: Shutterstock)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Know the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shivaji Jayanti 2025, Maratha history, Maharashtra celebrations,

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

"रणांगण दणाणलं, सिंह गर्जला,
मावळ्यांच्या रक्तात तेज उसळलं,
पराक्रमाची गाथा लिहून गेला जो,
तो एकच -छत्रपती शिवराय!"
शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

अंधार फार झाला आता दिवा पाहिजे
अफजल खान फार झाले
आता एक जिजाऊंचा शिवा पाहिजे
शतकांच्या यज्ञातून उठली एक ज्वाला
दाही दिशांच्या तेजातून अरुणोदय झाला!
शिवजयंतीच्या शिवमय शुभेच्छा!

"सिंह गर्जनांचा नाद दुमदुमू दे,
स्वराज्याचा विजयघोष आसमंतात घुमू दे,
छत्रपतींचा विचार मनामनात रुजू दे!"
शिवजयंतीच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

एक मराठा लाख मराठा
सर्व शिवभक्तांना शिवजयंतीच्या शिवमय शुभेच्छा!

शिवराय म्हणजे धैर्याची मूर्ती, 
शिवराय म्हणजे प्रेरणेची गाथा,
शिवराय म्हणजे हिंदवी स्वराज्याचा नवा प्रकाश!
शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

जगणारे ते मावळे होते 
जगणारा तो महाराष्ट्र होता
पण स्वत:च्या कुटुंबाला विसरुन 
जनतेवरुन मायेने हात फिरवणारा
राजा छत्रपती होता 
शिवजयंतीच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा!

श्वासात रोखुनी वादळ,
डोळ्यांत रोखली आग...
देव आमचा छत्रपती,
एकटा मराठी वाघ...
शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 is a day to celebrate the remarkable life and leadership of one of India’s greatest rulers. 

 

 

 

 

Published 07:25 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: