  • News /
  • Viral News /
  Chinese Pizza Hut Introduces Pizza with a Deep-Fried Frog on Top, Internet Reacts with Disgust

Chinese Pizza Hut Introduces Pizza with a Deep-Fried Frog on Top, Internet Reacts with Disgust

Pizza hut is China has introduced a deep-fried frog as a topping on their pizzas.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pizza Hut in China sells pizza with a deep-fried frog on top | Image: X

Viral News: While pizza is a global favorite, a unique version from China’s Pizza Hut has left the internet shocked. The restaurant chain has introduced a deep-fried frog as a topping on their pizzas. This unconventional dish is part of a collaboration with the popular mobile game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins. However, the internet is largely displeased with the new addition to the menu.

According to reports, Pizza Hut China’s “Goblin Pizza” features a deep-fried bullfrog as its centerpiece. The chain announced the dish in a WeChat post, stating that the pizza is available for pre-order at three select outlets. The pizza comes with a spicy, mala-flavored base and a variety of toppings, including a whole bullfrog. Additionally, it is garnished with generous amounts of coriander and two halves of hard-boiled egg with black olives, which resemble the “eyes” of the frog.

Internet Reacts

The announcement has garnered 16.6K views, with many netizens expressing their disgust.

“Is this a giant frog or a tiny pizza?” one user questioned.

Another remarked, “Cannot decide which is worse: the frog or the grotesque ‘eyeballs’ above it.”

“I’d try this before having pineapple pizza ever again in my life,” joked a third user.

One more comment read, “I’ll stick with the pineapple. Frog legs are delicious, but the whole frog is a bit much for my taste.”

