Clash Between Passenger and Railway Staff Over 'Petty Cash' Goes Viral, Netizens React

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media captures heated argument between a railway ticket clerk and a passenger. The argument between passenger and railway ticket clerk (CCTC) was over a mere Rs 50 change. The video is now spreading across social media platforms with netizens reacting to it.

The video, recorded by the passenger, shows the clerk refusing to provide change despite having smaller currency notes available. The passenger, visibly frustrated, demanded his change after purchasing a ticket to Kandivali. The officer dismissed the passenger's request and threatened to call the Railway Protection Force (RPF) if he did not leave.

Watch Viral Video Here

Netizens React to Viral Video

The situation escalated when another railway official intervened, suggesting the passenger use a digital scanner for payment. However, the passenger refused, stating he did not have a scanner. The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers criticizing the officer's actions and sharing similar experiences.

One user wrote, “This person has a smartphone to record and upload but says doesn’t have UPI, who will believe him? Agreed that the person across the counter should give change as he has it but he is also giving the option of paying by UPI.” Another user wrote, “I don't understand why people still want to buy tickets from counter when you can book online through UTS app ..its been years I never purchased tickets from counters.”

netizens react to viral video/screengrab

The incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of customer service within the Indian Railways, with many calling for better training and accountability for railway staff. The video has received thousands of views and comments, with users expressing their frustration and disappointment with the railway department.