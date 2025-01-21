Daring Stunt Ends in Chaos: Students Fall Off Moving Thar While Entering Farewell Party | Viral Video

Viral News: In a daring stunt, a group of students, on their way to attend a class 12 farewell party, sat upon a moving Thar, which ended in a disaster when they fell off the vehicle.

According to the video, the incident appears to have occurred in Madhya Pradesh and has gone viral on social media platforms with thousands of views.

The three students, all dressed in black suits, were seated on the roof of the Thar.

The vehicle took a slight turn, resulting in them losing balance and falling off the vehicle.

All three students were seen laughing over the incident.

Social Media Users React

“Children these days don't value their life and those around them!”, a Reddit user commented over the post.

Another user wrote that the move seems intentional.

While other users slammed the group of boys, demanding a punishment to be delivered to these three students.