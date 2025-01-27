‘Defamation of Flag’: Bengaluru Student Replaces Ashoka Chakra, Draws State Map on Indian Flag

Viral News: Bengaluru has once again grabbed headlines for a regional controversy. A viral post has added fuel to the fire after a rangoli, allegedly made by a college student in Bangalore, gained widespread attention on social media.

The rangoli was reportedly designed on Republic Day and replaced the Ashoka Chakra in the Indian National Flag with Karnataka’s state map in the center.

A photo of the controversial rangoli went viral on Reddit, with several netizens criticizing the act, calling it “disrespectful.”

How Did the Internet React?

The post divided netizens. While some took offense, others defended the artwork, arguing that it simply portrayed Karnataka as a part of India.

“Every time they try to get creative with rangoli or poster designs, they won’t depict the Indian flag as it is. They always add extra elements related to the region or theme.

I see this rangoli has caused too much offense. Maybe the artist wanted to show that Karnataka is a part of India and we represent India. But instead of this positive outlook, it is being treated the wrong way,” a user wrote in defense of the creation.

Another user voiced concerns about anti-Kannadiga sentiment: “The amount of hatred towards Kannadigas in this sub is concerning. Also, aren’t most of these people the same ones who rant about the nation but would leave if given a chance? Where is the patriotism now? At least see the bright side—the Indian flag embedding the Karnataka flag. Y’all are crying for no reason.”

Meanwhile, another user questioned the act: “Isn’t this defamation of the flag?”

A fourth user criticized: “Oh, so this is totally fine, huh? You’re all cool with flags being distorted and plastered everywhere with political party logos and whatever else suits your narrative. But the moment an institution in its OWN state dares to make a harmless rangoli with the state’s map inside the flag, you start losing your minds? The hypocrisy is absolutely mind-blowing.”

Another person called for action: “Isn’t it a criminal offense to deliberately modify or mutilate the national flag? How is an institute allowing this?”

Student Responds Amid Controversy

A student from the college addressed the controversy, clarifying that the flag decoration was part of a traditional NCC Republic Day event.

“This is a common activity conducted during the Republic Day Camp by DG NCC, as well as a tradition followed by most schools and colleges with NCC units. Competitions are held to judge the best flag area decorations, and designs often represent the respective state or directorate,” the student wrote.

He emphasized that the intention was to portray India as a unified nation: