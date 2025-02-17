'Aur Zor Se' Netizens Turn to Humor with Trending Memes on Delhi Earthquake

New Delhi: Delhi and its surrounding regions were jolted by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on early Monday morning. The tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including New Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. While the earthquake was relatively mild, it did not take long for netizens to turn to humor, flooding social media with hilarious Delhi earthquake memes.

Delhi Earthquake Memes Trending on Social Media

A meme inspired from Rajnikant movie trending on social media.

Another Delhi earthquake meme that reads pollution in winters and heatwave in summers and flood during rainy season and now earthquake in Delhi, Delhites be like.

Another Delhi earthquake meme from Rajpal Yadav's movie scene is Earthquake in Delhi Le Delhites right now.

As the news of the earthquake spread, social media platforms were soon flooded with memes. Here are some other top trending memes.

"Bhai, itna tagda #earthquake tha tu to neend mein hi maar jata" - Netizens joked about how the earthquake was so strong it could wake them up from their sleep.

"Feeling sad for you guys " - People shared their reactions and how Delhi pollution and now earthquake shaking their lives up.