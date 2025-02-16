Search icon
  News /
  Viral News /
  • 'Deported From USA': New Status Symbol in Punjab as Illegal Immigrants Return to India | WATCH

Updated 08:58 IST, February 16th 2025

'Deported From USA': New Status Symbol in Punjab as Illegal Immigrants Return to India | WATCH

A recent viral video reveals that being deported from the United States has become the latest status symbol in Punjab.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral News: As the second batch of deported Indians from the US arrived in Amritsar on Saturday, a recent video reveals that being deported from the United States has become the latest status symbol in Punjab.

In the clip, a man proudly affixes a sticker reading “Deport By USA” on his truck, alongside the US flag symbol.

The viral video shows the man placing the sticker with pride.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Congress

A US military aircraft carrying 116 Indian nationals, who allegedly entered the United States illegally, touched down at Amritsar's international airport late on Saturday night. The C-17 aircraft, initially expected to arrive earlier, landed at 11:35 PM—about 90 minutes later than scheduled.

Reports suggest that a third flight, also carrying deported individuals, is expected to arrive in Amritsar on February 16.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is willing to repatriate its nationals living illegally in the United States. He also emphasized the need to dismantle the "ecosystem" of human trafficking and expressed confidence that President Trump would fully cooperate with India on this matter.

First US Flight Brings 104 Deported Indians to Amritsar

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals deported by the Trump administration arrived at Amritsar airport. This marked the first batch of deportations under a crackdown announced by the US government shortly after President Trump’s inauguration.

Among the deportees were 19 women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft from the US Air Force landed at Amritsar airport at 1:55 PM on February 5, just days before Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit to Washington for talks with President Trump.
 

Published 08:50 IST, February 16th 2025

Viral Narendra Modi Punjab Congress

