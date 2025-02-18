Don’t Know How Many Siblings I Have: Elon Musk’s Daughter on His 13th Child

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, recently revealed that she found out through the social media platform Reddit that writer Ashley St. Clair is claiming to have had a child with her father.

The 21-year-old, who no longer in contact with Musk, shared on TikTok that she didn’t learn of the news from her family but rather from a Reddit post. In the video, Wilson took a light hearted approach, sharing her reaction to the revelation with humor.

"Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels... which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice, right?" she said.





In a separate post on Threads, Wilson shared the same reaction. "If I had a nickel for every time that I found out I had a new half-sibling online, I'd have a few nickels—which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened six separate times."

She added that she did not know how many siblings she has. "'I don't know how many siblings I have' goes really hard on 2 truths and a lie though, I will admit," she quipped. The 21-year-old did not, however, specify which of her siblings she found out about online.

Ashley St. Clair Claims She Has a Child with Elon Musk

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old writer, recently made a shocking announcement, revealing that she shares a five-month-old child with billionaire Elon Musk.

In a statement, St. Clair said, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.” She explained that she had kept the information private to protect her child's safety and privacy.

St. Clair also urged the media to respect her child's privacy and avoid invasive reporting on the matter.

Her representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed the claim, sharing on X that both parties have been working privately on a co-parenting arrangement. “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich wrote.

He also stated that St. Clair expects Musk to publicly acknowledge his role as the child's father and finalize their co-parenting agreement in the best interests of the baby.

Musk's Response