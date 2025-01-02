Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Drunk Man Naps on Electric Wires After Climbing Pole in Andhra's Manyam | Viral Video

Published 13:18 IST, January 2nd 2025

Drunk Man Naps on Electric Wires After Climbing Pole in Andhra's Manyam | Viral Video

A viral video shows a drunk man who climbed an electric pole in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district taking a nap on the wires.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drunk Man Naps on Electric Wires After Climbing Pole in Andhra's Manyam | Viral Video | Image: X

Viral News: A viral video shows a drunk man who climbed an electric pole in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district and, bizarrely, took a nap on the wires.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the man climbed the pole and refused to come down despite continuous requests. Alert villagers averted a potential disaster by switching off the power supply by turning off the transformer in time.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Reports state that the man, identified as K. Venkanna, resorted to this act after his mother refused to give him money on New Year’s Eve to buy more liquor.

After further requests, he eventually descended from the pole. The police rushed to the scene and filed a case against him. 

Updated 13:18 IST, January 2nd 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.