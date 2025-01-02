Published 13:18 IST, January 2nd 2025
Drunk Man Naps on Electric Wires After Climbing Pole in Andhra's Manyam | Viral Video
A viral video shows a drunk man who climbed an electric pole in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district taking a nap on the wires.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the man climbed the pole and refused to come down despite continuous requests. Alert villagers averted a potential disaster by switching off the power supply by turning off the transformer in time.
Reports state that the man, identified as K. Venkanna, resorted to this act after his mother refused to give him money on New Year’s Eve to buy more liquor.
After further requests, he eventually descended from the pole. The police rushed to the scene and filed a case against him.
