Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Defends Indians From Racism: 'My Step-Dad is Indian'

Popular Canadian singer and Elon Musk’s former girlfriend, Grimes, has extended her support to Indians amid racist attacks following Sriram Krishnan’s appointment to the Donald Trump administration. The artist also revealed that she grew up in a half-Indian household.

As social media became flooded with anti-India posts, Grimes wrote on X: “Suddenly concocting anti-Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing y’all. Also, they were clear they planned to do this.”

“My stepdad’s Indian. I had a fire childhood in a half-Indian household. Indian culture jives very well with Western culture,” she added.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, grew up in Canada. After her parents’ divorce, her mother married Ravi Sidhoo, the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver.

Grimes further defended her stance, addressing a question about whether India would accept being “flooded with American culture.” She replied: “We already did this to them. It has caused a ton of problems for them.” She clarified that she was referring to the influx of American gadgets, not companies. According to her, if India had been flooded with American companies instead, it might have benefited through greater job opportunities.

Responding to another comment, Grimes stated: “I mean, the highest power disagrees. I’m also seeing lots of powerful people disagreeing. It’s good to remember negative comments feel louder and more numerous. If you haven’t much been subjected to social media toxicity, it’s good to remember your monkey brain is telling you you’re gonna get kicked out of the tribe and die of starvation or rape—important to fight the monkey brain impulses that social media seeks to trigger.”