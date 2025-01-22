Elon Musk Seen With Shivon Zilis, Mother of 3 of His Kids, at Trump's Dinner, Pic Goes Viral

Viral News: Elon Musk, the tech billionaire known for his ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, recently made headlines once again. This time, it wasn't for his groundbreaking innovations but for his appearance at a high-profile dinner hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Shivon Zilis, Director of Nuralink

Musk was seen alongside Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of his children, pictures are now going viral across social media platforms.

The event, a pre-inauguration black-tie dinner, was attended by political and business elites. Zilis, who is an executive at Musk's Neuralink company, has managed to stay largely out of the spotlight. However, her presence at this event marked a rare public appearance, placing her at the center of attention.

Shivon Zilis Viral Picture

A picture that quickly went viral on social media shows Musk and Zilis interacting with notable attendees like Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. This appearance has reignited discussions about Musk's personal life and his unconventional family dynamics.

Shivon Zilis Background

Zilis, a Yale University graduate from Canada, currently works with Neuralink and Tesla and is also an advisor to OpenAI. She and Musk share three children together, including twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, and their youngest child, born in 20241. Despite their professional and personal connections, the nature of their relationship remains a topic of intrigue.

Musk's large and unconventional family often makes headlines. He has fathered 12 children with multiple women and has openly expressed his concerns about declining birth rates, emphasizing the importance of maintaining population levels.

This recent appearance with Zilis at Trump's dinner has added another layer to the ever-fascinating story of Elon Musk, blending his professional achievements with his personal life in the public eye.