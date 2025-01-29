Search icon
  'Family Is So Proud': OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Reveals Shocking Details About Record-Breaking 1,057-Sex Stunt

Published 08:17 IST, January 29th 2025

'Family Is So Proud’: OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Reveals Shocking Details About Record-Breaking 1,057-Sex Stunt

Bonnie Blue, a British Ault content creator has opened about the aftermath of her 1,057-man sex stunt, which left her covered in painful bruises and bite marks.

Reported by: Digital Desk
OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Reveals Shocking Details About Record-Breaking 1,057-Sex Stunt | Image: Instagram

Bonnie Blue, a British adult content creator, has opened up about the aftermath of her record-breaking 1,057-man sex stunt, which left her body covered in painful bruises and bite marks.

The video, which was hailed as a world record, violated the platform's guidelines and was later removed. Despite her ban from the site and the controversial nature of the video, Bonnie shared that her family is proud of her.

She confessed she expected to feel more sore and would likely need painkillers upon waking up, but surprisingly, she didn't experience the level of discomfort she anticipated.

"And I’m the first to take painkillers," Bonnie added.

"I think they’re fingerprints, to be honest. I’ve got bite marks. My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that," she said.

She also showed the bite marks and bruises on her legs.

Bonnie claimed on social media that she slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours as part of her attempt to break the world record previously held by Lisa Sparks, who had slept with 919 men in a single day back in 2004. "A number I am very proud of," Sparks had said earlier.
 

Updated 08:26 IST, January 29th 2025

