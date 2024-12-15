‘Felt So Emotional...’: Pune Woman Bids Farewell to Parrot Before Leaving Home | Watch

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a Pune woman sharing a touching farewell with a parrot on her balcony has become a social media favorite, melting hearts with its bittersweet charm.

A video shared by Radhika on Instagram, a professional birdwatcher, captures an emotional farewell with a parrot.

The clip shows the parrot calmly perched on her balcony railing, seemingly there for a special reason.

As Radhika sat nearby, she shared a quiet moment with the bird, creating a poignant scene that moved viewers to tears. In her caption, Radhika revealed the encounter happened while she was packing to move houses. She expressed her gratitude and disbelief, writing, "I never thought I'd see him before leaving. It felt so emotional, like he came to say goodbye. After he flew away, I couldn’t help but wonder, did he somehow know I was leaving?"

Watch the video:

The video, which has since gone viral, has charmed the internet as users poured out their emotions in the comments section of the post.

“My heart is heavy for your goodbye because it is as beautiful as it was. It brought tears to my eyes. Much love from Newfoundland,” a user said, while another added, “Let’s look at it this way: Some other neighbourhood and birds need Radhika now. She’s done her part here.”

“This must be so difficult for you. They will all miss you for sure, you shared such a special bond with them,” one of the users said.

See the comments here:

One user wrote, " My eyes are filled with tears", another wrote, "Very emotional farewell".

Third user commented, " So emotional moments with you and mithu"

The touching farewell reminded viewers of the emotional connections that can form between humans and wildlife.