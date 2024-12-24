'First Kills With Pills, Then Bills': Student's Humorous Answer to 'Who is a Doctor?' Stuns the Internet

Viral Video: In a world where Viral content is often fueled by unexpected moments of humor, one student’s witty response to a simple question has captured the hearts of millions.

The post shows that the teacher asked the simple question, "Who is a doctor?" While many students would have given a basic answer, this student added some humor. The student wrote, "A doctor is the one who kills our diseases with pills and later kills us with bills." The teacher found the answer so funny that they gave full marks and wrote a smiley face with the comment, "Very good student."

Watch Student’s Hilarious Response: