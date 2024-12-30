Generation Beta Enters the Scene in 2025: Check Which Generation You Belong To…

Gen Z and Gen Alpha now have a successor: Gen Beta! Children born starting from January 1, 2025, will be entering the newest demographic population.

Social researcher McCrindle's blog post states that by 2035, it is expected that Gen Beta will make up 16% of the global population—a significant demographic that will influence future economies, cultures, and societies.

Generation Beta is named after Generation Alpha, following the Greek alphabet to signify a new era in human history. One of the most unique characteristics of the "beta babies" will be their longevity, as they will grow up in an era characterized by unprecedented technological integration into daily life.

"While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment," said Mr. McCrindle in his blog post.

However, this generation will also grapple with several societal challenges, such as climate change, rapid urbanization, and shifts in global population dynamics. Mark McCrindle highlights that sustainability will go beyond a buzzword and become a necessity. They will also place importance on qualities like adaptability, quality, and collaboration.

Check Which Generation You Belong To

Born Between 1965 – 1980: If you were born between the 1960s and the late 1970s, you belong to Generation X, also known as post-boomer generation. Growing up during the technological revolution and the rise of consumerism, this generation values job stability and financial security.

Born Between 1981 and 1995: If you were born during this period, you are known as Millennials or Gen Y.

Born Between 1997 and 2012: Generation Z, also known as Zoomers, are the first social generation to have grown up with access to the internet and portable digital technology from a young age. Members of Generation Z have been called "digital natives."

Born Between 2010-2024: This group is called the Generation Alpha. These children are currently in their formative years, absorbing the rapidly changing technological landscape and adapting to new modes of learning and communication.