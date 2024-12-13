Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Google Doodle Celebrates the World Chess Championship’s Grand Finale Moment

Published 08:10 IST, December 13th 2024

Google Doodle Celebrates the World Chess Championship’s Grand Finale Moment

Google Doodle today celebrates the grand finale of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Google Doodle Today | Image: Google

Today, Google Doodle marks the final day of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, which has been taking place from November 25 to December 13 at the Equarius Hotel Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The championship featured a thrilling contest between Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, and India’s Gukesh.

Google created an innovative animation featuring yellow, red, blue, and white chess pieces. When users on the Doodle, they are directed to a special Google Doodle page that reads: "Celebrating Chess", with a description of the game: “This Doodle celebrates chess, a two-player strategy game played on 64 black and white squares.”

google doodle today india

World Chess Championship

The championship featured 14 intense classical games, each lasting over four hours, as top players vied to achieve 7.5 points and claim the prestigious title.

India wins World Chess Championship: Indian teenager Gukesh Dommarajumade history by becoming the youngest world chess champion, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren From China in a thrilling match on Thursday. This moment is a proud occasion for all Indians to enjoy and cherish forever.

Google’s Doodle today is a fun and creative way to celebrate chess and the incredible achievements of players like Gukesh. It shows how the game of chess continues to inspire and connect people across the globe.

As today is the final day of the championship, Google’s Doodle celebrates chess and the remarkable achievements of players like Gukesh, showcasing how chess continues to inspire and unite people worldwide.

 

Updated 08:10 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.