Published 08:10 IST, December 13th 2024
Google Doodle Celebrates the World Chess Championship’s Grand Finale Moment
Google Doodle today celebrates the grand finale of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Today, Google Doodle marks the final day of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, which has been taking place from November 25 to December 13 at the Equarius Hotel Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The championship featured a thrilling contest between Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, and India’s Gukesh.
Google created an innovative animation featuring yellow, red, blue, and white chess pieces. When users on the Doodle, they are directed to a special Google Doodle page that reads: "Celebrating Chess", with a description of the game: “This Doodle celebrates chess, a two-player strategy game played on 64 black and white squares.”
World Chess Championship
The championship featured 14 intense classical games, each lasting over four hours, as top players vied to achieve 7.5 points and claim the prestigious title.
India wins World Chess Championship: Indian teenager Gukesh Dommarajumade history by becoming the youngest world chess champion, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren From China in a thrilling match on Thursday. This moment is a proud occasion for all Indians to enjoy and cherish forever.
Google’s Doodle today is a fun and creative way to celebrate chess and the incredible achievements of players like Gukesh. It shows how the game of chess continues to inspire and connect people across the globe.
Updated 08:10 IST, December 13th 2024