Groom Walks to His Wedding After Baraat Leaves Him in Traffic; Netizens Ask 'Oye Dulhe Kaha Ja Rha Hai?'

Viral Video: In a hilarious turn of events, a groom was left behind in heavy traffic when his baraat accidentally drove off without him. Stuck in the jam, the groom decided to walk and catch up with the baraat.

A video of that moment quickly went viral on social media, leaving people amused as they watched the groom make his way to the wedding while his baraat continued ahead.

Watch the video:

The video shared on Instagram by Shaurya Dawar gained over 101K likes. “You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you- Bro, stay single it’s safer,” the post read.



Some joked about how the groom might be getting in his "daily 1000 steps," while others cracked the classic "India not for beginners" joke.

People flooded the comments with witty jokes. "When your family says, 'We will leave at this time,' and you don't take their words seriously," one person joked.

Others laughed, saying the groom's dad taught him a lifetime lesson in punctuality.