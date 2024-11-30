Search icon
  • 'Groom of the Year': Groom Watches Stock Market During Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Published 14:52 IST, November 30th 2024

'Groom of the Year': Groom Watches Stock Market During Wedding, Video Goes Viral

A groom caught tracking the stock market during his wedding has gone viral, earning the title of "Groom of the Year."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video Shows Groom Tracks Stock Market While Getting Married | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: It’s wedding season, and once again, social media is filled with viral moments of grooms and brides breaking tradition in the most unexpected ways. But one groom has truly captured the internet’s attention with a hilarious move on his big day—by tracking stock market during his wedding ceremony.

The viral video, posted by the Instagram account 'Trading Leo', has already amassed over 13 million views and nearly 409,000 likes. In the video, the groom, dressed in an sherwani, is seen checking his phone near the mandap, where the wedding ceremony is taking place. As the camera zooms in, it becomes clear that he is not just scrolling through messages but is intensely monitoring the stock market.

"POV: You are about to get married but your mind is on open trade positions," the video caption reads.

Watch the video:

Viral Reactions: ‘Groom of the Year’

The internet couldn’t get enough of this hilarious wedding moment. Comments poured in from amused users, many dubbing the groom the "Groom of the Year". One user wrote, "Pkaa trader," while another simply commented, "Only traders can understand."

