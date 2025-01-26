Groom Turns Priest at His Own Wedding; Recites Vedic Mantras, Video Goes Viral

Saharanpur: The groom Vivek Kumar from Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur, amazed everyone at his wedding in Kunja Bahadurpur, Haridwar, by personally reciting Vedic mantras, creating a memorable moment.

A video of a youth from Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur, reciting mantras at his own wedding is going viral on social media and has sparked widespread discussion.

Vivek Kumar's wedding procession from Rampur Maniharan went to Haridwar, where he shocked everyone, including the bride and the pandit, by deciding to recite the wedding mantras himself.

The groom, Vivek Kumar, revealed that he knows the Vedic mantras. With confidence, he decided to perform the sacred rituals at his wedding. Vivek himself recited the mantras, completing the entire marriage process.

This unique act has become a topic of discussion in his village, with people talking about how the groom took the role of a priest during the ceremony. The video of the wedding soon went viral on social media.

Vivek, who used to distribute newspapers, is now pursuing a B.Pharma from Gurukul Kangri University. He shared that his deep faith in religious rituals motivated him to learn the Vedic mantras.

While speaking to the media, groom Vivek Kumar shared that his family background is rooted in Arya Samaj. Since his childhood, he has been visiting Arya Samaj, where he learned the Vedic mantras.

After completing his 12th grade, Vivek continued his Vedic studies under Acharya Virendra Shastri. He believes his connection to Vedic and religious traditions is the reason he chose to perform the mantras at his wedding.