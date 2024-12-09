Gujarat Viral Video: Man Arrested For Assaulting Ahmedabad Bank Manager Over Tax Issue

Ahmedabad: A man was arrested for allegedly manhandling the manager of a public sector bank in Ahmedabad over TDS on interest on his fixed deposit and assaulting another person, police said Sunday.

A purported video of the incident went viral, in which two men are seen holding each other's collars while a woman is heard trying to pacify them.

In the clip, the enraged customer slaps a person and tears his shirt amid the woman’s pleas for peace.

A police official said that the incident was reported on December 5 when a customer got into an argument with the manager of the Vastrapur branch of the Union Bank of India.

An FIR was registered and the accused, Jaimin Rawal, was arrested the same day, said inspector of Vastrapur police station LL Chavda.

In his complaint, the manager said Rawal started blaming the bank for a “higher” tax deduction at source (TDS) over interest on his FD even after being explained that he could claim the money while filing his income tax return.

The accused allegedly started abusing the bank manager and snatched his ID card. He also allegedly slapped an employee of an insurance company when he tried to intervene, and tore his shirt.

Rawal has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servant from performing duty) and 296 (using obscene words).