How Long Can You Stare at Boss? Netizens React Amid 90-hour Work Week Debate

The ongoing debate about work-life balance took an unexpected twist when Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, suggested that employees should work on Sundays. Speaking in an interview about the company’s six-day work week policy, Subrahmanyan said, "I wish I could make you work on Sundays. I’d be happy if I could, because I work on Sundays too." He also added humorously, "What do you do at home? How long can you just stare at your wife? How long can the wives just stare at their husbands? It’s better to come to the office and start working."