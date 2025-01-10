Published 13:04 IST, January 10th 2025
How Long Can You Stare at Boss? Netizens React Amid 90-hour Work Week Debate
Subrahmanyan's proposal for employees to work up to 90 hours a week quickly went viral after the video was shared on Reddit.
The ongoing debate about work-life balance took an unexpected twist when Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, suggested that employees should work on Sundays. Speaking in an interview about the company’s six-day work week policy, Subrahmanyan said, "I wish I could make you work on Sundays. I’d be happy if I could, because I work on Sundays too." He also added humorously, "What do you do at home? How long can you just stare at your wife? How long can the wives just stare at their husbands? It’s better to come to the office and start working."
Subrahmanyan's comments, which included a proposal for employees to work up to 90 hours a week, including Sundays, quickly went viral after the video was shared on Reddit.
The suggestion has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the practicality of such long hours in today’s work culture.
Popular meme creator 'Sagarcasm' posted on Instagram, "Imagine thinking family time is optional but unpaid overtime is mandatory. This guy is Narayana Murthy on steroids," sparking even more online conversation. The debate is far from over as the internet continues to react with humor and criticism.
Social Media Reacts to 90-Hour Work Week Debate
