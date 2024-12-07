'I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me': Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy

A 33-year-old teacher in the UK was jailed for sending naked videos and pictures of herself to a 15-year-old boy. Reportedly, she groomed the teen by sending explicit visuals and telling him that she wanted to get physical with him.

As per the court’s hearing, the accused was working as a supply teacher and first texted the teenager with an “innocent" conversation before started using “guile and cunning" to manipulate the boy.

“I bet all the boys fancy me. I don’t blame them I have really big b***s," she told the youngster.

Thereafter, Arroyo sent him photographs of her breasts in undergarments and asked him to send an image of his private parts and meet up with her for sex.

As per the report, the boy even asked Arroyo to stop sending her pictures when he went shopping with his mother and aunt. However, she replied, “It’s so fun to tease you."

Andrew Kendall, the prosecutor in the case, informed the court that the accused continued to send messages to the boy with images of her breasts and genitals.

Even when the boy told her that he was not interested in getting physical with her, she continued to share explicit messages with him, including one video that showed her performing a sex act. Later on, she even told him it was “best to forget about the messages".

However, the boy later told another person about the exchanges and she was taken into custody.

Arroyo hails from Gelli, Rhondda. After her arrest, she initially denied having spoken to the victim, but later went on to admit the crime and added that she thought he was 16.

Arroyo has pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity as well as engaging in sexual communication with a child.