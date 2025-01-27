'India New Frontier of Live Entertainment': Anand Mahindra on Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert

Viral News: Entrepreneur and billionaire Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video from the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. In his tweet, he hailed India as the new frontier of live entertainment. As thousands of fans gathered to witness the Grammy Award-winning band's largest concert, social media was flooded with aerial shots capturing lights and special moments.

Anand Mahindra shared an aerial video of the packed stadium with the caption, “The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment. Coldplay. Ahmedabad."

The post sparked a lively discussion in the comments section. While some agreed with Mahindra's point, others referred to it as a new "market" instead.

One user wrote, "India is the new frontier [MARKET] for live entertainment. It's not an Indian band playing there. But this is nothing new; for almost everything, we are just a market."

Another user remarked, "The issue is how serious Indians are when it comes to some reels and photos. 50% of the people who attended this concert didn’t even know the exact lyrics. They only attend to stay socially relevant."

A third comment read, "Wow, the world knows the power of India now."

One person referred to Diljit Dosanjh's earlier comment about India lacking infrastructure for concerts: "Really unbelievable!! Seeing this, I can’t imagine why @diljitdosanjh would complain about the lack of infrastructure for concerts, because this is great!"

"Coldplay in Ahmedabad – an unforgettable night that marked a new chapter in global music history! 🇮🇳 With their electrifying performance and the energy of thousands of fans, Coldplay has officially put India on the map as a key destination for live performances," a final comment read.

Coldplay's Biggest Concert Ever

Earlier, the British band called their Saturday show their "biggest-ever concert." "Totally mind-blowing. Thank you, Ahmedabad," the band shared on its official X page.

The show, which took place on January 26th, was also livestreamed, with a surprise cameo by cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Lead vocalist Chris Martin sent fans into a frenzy by addressing the audience in Gujarati. “Tame logo aaje bada sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho, Ahmedabad?" (You all look beautiful today. I’ve come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?) he said.