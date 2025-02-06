Sunita Williams Captures ‘Ultimate Selfie’ During 9th Spacewalk, Shares Stunning Pic

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is making headlines after breaking the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut. Currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Williams has been stranded since June 2024, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, due to a propulsion leak in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Recently, the duo completed a spacewalk, and a breathtaking selfie taken by Williams during the event has taken the internet by storm. .

NASA shared the incredible photo on Instagram, calling it "the ultimate selfie." The picture shows Williams' reflection in her spacesuit helmet, with the ISS in the background and the vast Pacific Ocean below.

See Pic:

The spacewalk took place on January 30, 2025, while the ISS orbited 263 miles above Earth.

Williams, who has now completed nine spacewalks, surpassed the previous record for spacewalking time held by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. With 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk time, Williams ranks fourth on NASA’s all-time list.

The spacewalk was part of a mission where the astronauts removed hardware from the station and collected samples for analysis. Despite their mission being extended due to the spacecraft leak, Williams and Wilmore continue their work aboard the ISS.