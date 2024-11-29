Search icon
  • Indian Origin Man Wins Rs 8 Crore Lottery While Buying Gold Chain For Wife

Published 23:14 IST, November 29th 2024

Indian Origin Man Wins Rs 8 Crore Lottery While Buying Gold Chain For Wife

An Indian-origin man in Singapore has won grand prize of US$1 million (Rs 8 crore) in a lucky draw. The grand prize came as result of buying gold for his wife

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Origin Man Wins Rs 8 Crore Lottery While Buying Gold Chain For Wife | Image: Instagram/Mustafa Jewellery store

Viral News: An Indian-origin man in Singapore has won the grand prize of US$1 million (over Rs 8 crore) in a lucky draw. The grand prize came as a result of buying a gold chain for his wife three months ago.

Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a project engineer with 21 years of experience in Singapore, won the grand prize in a lucky draw held by Mustafa Jewellery on Sunday, November 24, according to Asia One.

The lucky draw was conducted as part of the store's annual event at the Civil Service Club@Tessensohn. The eligibility for the lucky draw was spending over S$250 at the Mustafa Jewellery store. 

Bought Gold Ornaments For His Wife

Chithambaram had bought gold ornaments worth S$6,000 for his wife during a visit to the store.

Chithambaram, visibly emotional during a video call upon receiving the news, expressed his deep gratitude. 

“Today is also my father’s fourth death anniversary. It’s a blessing,” he said. 

He also mentioned that he intends to share the exciting news with his mother and contribute a portion of his winnings to the community, as a way of expressing gratitude for the years he has spent working in Singapore.

The event wasn’t just about the grand prize; several other customers also won prizes of US$5,000 through the store's monthly draws.

Chithambaram’s win isn’t the first time luck has favored someone who took their spouse's advice. In April 2023, a man from Klang, Malaysia, won RM3 million (S$900,000) after following his wife’s suggestion.

The man, named Cheng, was a regular lottery player but found his usual numbers sold out in January. On his wife’s recommendation, he instead purchased a Big Sweep ticket, which ultimately led to his big win.

"It turns out, listening to my wife helped me win!" Cheng shared with Sin Chew Daily. He plans to use part of his winnings to secure his children’s future, while leaving the management of the rest to his wife.
 

Updated 23:14 IST, November 29th 2024

