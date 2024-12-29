'Indian Queen Rules The Board': Anand Mahindra Celebrates Koneru Humpy After Chess Win

New Delhi: India's Koneru Humpy secured victory against Indonesia’s Irene Sukandar at the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship, filling the hearts of Indians with pride.

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra took to X to celebrate Humpy Koneru's win of her second World Rapid Chess Championship title in a heartfelt post. Anand Mahindra hailed Koneru as “an Indian Queen.”

“An Indian Queen rules the board. Thank you @humpy_koneru for making us so proud. And for providing a winning and fitting finale to what has been an absolutely brilliant year for Indian Chess!” he wrote in an X post.

On Sunday, Koneru won her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar in New York. She first claimed the title in 2019 in Georgia.

News agency PTI reported that she is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the title more than once.

Talking to PTI, Humpy said, "I’m very excited and I feel very happy. In fact, I expected it to be a very tough day, like some sort of tie-break. But when I finished the game, I only got to know when the arbitrator told me, and it was a tense moment for me."

“So, this is quite unexpected because the whole year I have been struggling a lot and I had very bad tournaments where I just ended up in last place. So, this came as a surprise,” she added.

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly garnered several positive reactions and likes.

A user called Humpy "A role model for aspiring chess players."

Another remarked, "India Shining continues! Congratulations!"

"It's raining champs for India," a third commented.

A final comment read, "FROM LOSING 1ST ROUND TO WINNING THE TOURNAMENT. WHAT A FREAKING PLAYER!"

Humpy's victory feat comes after D. Gukesh defeated China’s Ding Liren to win the World Championship in Singapore.