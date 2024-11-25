'It's Alexa vs Alexa': Woman Rumored to Be Amazon’s Voice Chats with AI | Watch

Viral Video: An old video featuring Susan Caplin, rumoured to be the voice behind behind Amazon's Alexa AI assistant having a word with the AI has again gone viral on social media, sparking comical reactions from the netizens.

The video, begins with Caplin asking Alexa to play her favourite playlist, to which, the AI replies, "You sound familiar. Who is this?" Caplin responds, "I am Alexa". Following this, the AI fires back and says, "No, I'm Alexa".

The two then engage in a playful standoff, both claiming "I said it first", leaving the internet in splits.

The video was posted on Instagram by Steve Nouri (@thestevenouri), CEO and Co-Founder GenAI Works, with the caption, "Susan Caplin, the voice behind Amazon’s Alexa, is a familiar presence in millions of homes. Yet, despite the global recognition of her voice, she leads a low-profile life, far from the limelight".

"Her voice, crafted to be clear, calm, and authoritative , powers Alexa, one of the world’s most recognizable virtual assistants. It helps people check the weather, control smart devices, and get answers to questions all without anyone knowing much about the person behind it. Alexa’s voice is more than just sound advanced AI refines it to feel natural and conversational, making interactions seamless. But while her voice is everywhere, Caplin herself remains largely anonymous, highlighting how technology can transform the ordinary into something extraordinary", the caption further read.

Netizens Reacts: