Jana Gana Mana in US: American Singer Mary Millben Welcomes PM Modi With Indian National Anthem | Video

Washington: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington, D.C., for his much-awaited two-day visit, and the Indian-American community was full of energy and excitement. As soon as Modi landed, crowds gathered outside Blair House, shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Modi" to greet him.

Modi waved and shook hands with his supporters, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. This visit is expected to strengthen the relationship between India and the United States.

Mary Millben Shares Her Joy Over Modi's Return

Famous American singer Mary Millben shared her happiness about PM Modi's return to the U.S. She recalled her special moment during his last visit when she sang India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, for him and the Indian-American community.

"It was such a proud and powerful moment," Millben said. She’s excited that PM Modi is back and looking forward to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Millben also talked about how important the relationship between India and the U.S. is. "India is a key partner for the U.S. in solving global challenges," she said. She also highlighted the strong friendship between PM Modi and President Trump. "Their bond has only gotten stronger over time," she added, excited for what the two leaders will discuss during their meeting.

PM Modi Ready to Meet President Trump