Love on Wheels: Kanpur Couple’s Bike Romance For Reel Hits Speed Bump with Police

Kanpur Viral Video: Kanpur police has come to action after a couple's video performing stunt on moving bike goes viral.

In the viral video a couple can be seen performing stunt on a moving bike where man is riding bike a woman is sitting in front hugging him, breaking traffic rules.

According to the police, the incident took place near the Ganga Barrage area of Kanpur, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nawabganj Police Station Kanpur.

The Kanpur Police has launched an investigation following the viral video that shows a couple performing a dangerous stunt on a moving bike.

The video, which has gained huge attention on social media, depicts the man riding the bike while the woman sits in front, hugging him. This act not only constitutes a public display of affection but also violates traffic rules.

Kanpur couple viral

