'Love You Beyond Time': Woman in Bridal Dress Confesses Love to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia
A woman named Rohini Arju is going viral across social media platforms for her love for young Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
In one of her viral videos, she confesses her love for Ranveer, wanting to marry him. The viral video post also comes with a long testimonial that reads, “Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some people may label me as crazy and delusional. But I love you beyond time, space, and eternity. @ranveerallahbadia I don’t know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don’t know anything about the future; I only know my love for you. Last year, I promised you that I would never marry anyone unless it was you, and that’s what I am standing by with this action. Long ago, I closed all other options for marriage in my mind, and now I have executed that decision in the physical world. I am deeply committed, devoted, and dedicated only to you, my Swami. Now, it’s either you or no one.”
In the viral video post, Rohini Arju is calling Ranveer her Swami. She also donned a red-coloured wedding lehenga, standing in front of Ranveer's picture.
There is one more social media post of Rohini where she is sleeping with Ranveer's photo on her side of the bed.
Ranveer Allahbadia Viral Video
Netizens React to Viral Video
Netizens in the comment section are sharing their thoughts and opinions on the same, with one user saying, “Twin flame love, if he is your twin flame, then you have to work on yourself and not get obsessed with him.”
The other viewer wrote, “Delulu at its peak.” One more user says, “Chal hatt, publicity ki bhikmangi kahiki.”
The video shared by Rohini Arju on the social media platform Instagram in the month of October is now going viral, gaining traction and sparking debate online.
