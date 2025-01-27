‘Magical Beyond Words’: Greek Woman Ties Knot with Indian Man at Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed a special fusion of Indian and Greek cultural heritage, Penelope from Greece and Siddharth from India decided to tie the knot during the religious congregation in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The 'kanyadaan' for Penelope was done by Swami Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandleshwar of the Juna Akhara, along with the bride's mother and other relatives, reported ANI.

Penelope not only chose India over her country but Maha Kumbh to get married in a more “divine and spiritual” way rather than using weddings as an opportunity to “party and drink”.

The couple had decided to perform the nuptial rituals in the "most authentic manner and Prayagraj currently is the best place in the whole universe for its divine nature," Siddharth said.

"We know that at this point in time that this is probably the best place not just in the country or in the world but the universe where all forms of divinity, pilgrimages everything is present here. You meet such great souls. We meet Maharaj ji (Swami Yatindranand Giri) and get his blessings and this is such a pleasure for the heart and the soul," he said further.

Siddharth highlighted that marriage is a holy institution that people are forgetting about.

"Following ancient tradition is not something to frown about. At the end of the day, we are the one of the world's oldest civilisations...It is only sanatan dharma which is an ancient window to the rest of the world. Marriage being such an important institution to one's life, it had to be done that we did it today the Vedic way," he said.

For Penelope, the experience was "magical beyond words" adding that she had never attended an Indian wedding but experienced one herself being the bride.

"I think what has happened today is something magical beyond words and it is only when I see some of the pictures that I realise we were experiencing divine energy," she said.

On being asked by Siddharth if she wanted the wedding to happen in Greece or India, Penelope chose India. According to her, the experience was more "divine and spiritual" as compared to many others who just use weddings as an opportunity to party and drink.

"Actually he asked me where would you like to get married, Greece or India, and I am really glad that I said I want to do it in India," she said.

"There are some things that have been changing over the years, like weddings are just another opportunity to party and get drunk and for us, it was more divine. It was very nice to see a different perspective, a spiritual way," said the Greek bride.

Penelope said she was earlier associated with Buddhism but realised that "everything comes from Sanatan Dharma."

When asked if she would be part of the holy dip in the Sangam on January 29, greek bride said, "Of course, I wouldn't miss that, I already have had the opportunity, we have been here since the beginning and we are planning to stay for until everything is done, so I am looking for that opportunity and I am very glad that I am here, and my mother too."

Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Yatindranand Giri, who performed the 'Kanyadaan' of the bride, mentioned that the couple has been followers of 'Sanatan Dharma' for a few years now, and Siddharth has been teaching yoga in various places.