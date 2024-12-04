'Make Elegance Great Again': Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decorations Divides Internet

As Christmas approaches, First Lady Jill Biden has unveiled the decorations for her final holiday season at the White House. However, her holiday theme, "A Season of Peace and Light," has sparked a mix of reactions online.

Reports say over 300 volunteers spent a week decorating the White House’s public spaces, which feature 83 Christmas trees adorned with more than 28,000 ornaments, 165,000 lights used on wreaths and garlands, over 2,200 paper doves, and a ceiling design with a snowfall effect.

In their holiday message, President Joe Biden and the First Lady wrote, “At the holidays, Americans come together every year in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger as a community than we are apart,” as the decorations were unveiled.

However, the internet quickly reacted, with some comparing Jill Biden’s decorations to those of former First Lady Melania Trump. One user posted a video comparing the two, writing, “Jill Biden just presented her White House Christmas decorations, and it’s truly the ugliest thing ever. Melania Trump's return as First Lady is just as big as Trump's return. The White House is going to look beautiful & glamorous again.” The video garnered over 1 million views, sparking a flurry of comments.

One user wrote, “We need Melania to save the Christmas spirit in the White House from this catastrophe.” Another commented, “Make elegance great again.”

Others mocked the decorations, referring to the White House as the “clown house,” with one user saying, “Looks like Jill decorated for a circus.”