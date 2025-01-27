Melania Trump’s Kiss With California Governor Goes Viral, Netizens Ask, 'Where’s The Massive Hat?'

Viral News: US first lady Melania Trump's kiss with California governor Gavin Newsom is making headlines. Melania was seen accepting a kiss on the cheek from California governor Newsom, a moment that quickly went viral.

Melania Trump kissing Donald Trump vs Melania Trump kissing Gavin Newsom

This comes after a previous incident where Melania's wide-brimmed hat at the inauguration ceremony blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to kiss her, leading to widespread speculation.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the two moments. Some joked that Melania used her hat as an excuse to avoid kissing her husband, while others defended her actions, suggesting that the hat was simply a fashion statement.

Melania Trump kissing Gavin Newsom Viral Video

Melania's recent kiss with Newsom, however, seemed to show a more comfortable and receptive Melania, sparking even more speculation about her relationship with the California governor.

The viral moment has led to a flurry of comments and memes online, with netizens asking, "Where's the massive hat?" and debating the significance of Melania's interactions with both men. One user wrote, “Melania’s the one who doesn’t want to break Trump’s foundation.” Another user says, “Really? Do you need glasses? She's wearing a totally different hat!”

“The brim of the hat was in the way of you ever kissing a girl and liking it; you would understand,” says one more.