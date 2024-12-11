MenToo Trends as Netizens Demand Justice for Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash

Bengaluru: #MenToo started trending on social media platform X a day after the techie's suicide. Blaming “the system" for the death of Atul Subhash, netizens demanded justice for him. Scores of people on X using #MenToo and #JusticeForAtulSubhash hashtags sought justice for Subhash.

Atul, from Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private company in Bengaluru. He had been dealing with marital problems, and his wife had reportedly filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. In his home, he left a placard that read, “Justice is due.”

In his last message, Atul appealed for help, even addressing prominent figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Social media users are now calling for justice, saying the system failed Atul.

‘Crime To Be Man In India’

Hundreds of netizens posted on X with #MenToo and #JusticeForAtulSubhash hashtags while seeking justice for Subhash.