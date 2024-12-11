Merriam-Webster Picks ‘Polarization’ as 2024 Word of the Year: What Does it Mean?

America’s most trusted dictionary, Merriam-Webster, has chosen “polarization” as its 2024 Word of the Year—a term that means division.

“Polarization means division, but it’s a very specific kind of division,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s announcement. “It reflects a tendency toward extremes rather than the center.”

The announcement follows the heated presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris , that deeply divided voters. Many Americans cast their ballots with a sense of existential threat posed by the opposing candidate.

What Does ‘Polarization’ Mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, “polarization” refers to “causing strong disagreement between opposing factions or groupings.” The dictionary tracks its Word of the Year by analyzing search data, with “polarization” seeing a notable rise in lookups.

“Search volume on Merriam-Webster.com throughout the year reflected Americans’ desire to better understand the complex state of affairs in the country and beyond,” the dictionary said.

The term is often associated with divisive issues in politics, race relations, and ideology. It extends beyond these connotations, however, being used to describe disagreements in pop culture, technology, and even lighthearted topics like memes.

Why Polarization?

Interestingly, “polarization” originated in the early 1800s, making it relatively young compared to many scientific terms with Latin roots. Sokolowski described it as a term that brings “intensity” to discourse and is frequently used in the U.S. to highlight race relations and political divides.

“The basic job of the dictionary is to tell the truth about words,” he explained. “And we’ve only recently been able to track what words people are actually searching for.”

“Polarization” was a recurring term in media coverage, especially during the elections. From debates over Taylor Swift’s private jet usage to feuds between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and even controversies like the International Olympic Committee stripping American gymnast Jordan Chiles of her bronze medal, the word dominated discussions.

Even seemingly issues like Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s performance memes or the ever popular “nepo baby” discourse sparked polarized reactions.

“It’s a word used by both sides,” Sokolowski noted. “And, ironically, it’s one thing we all seem to agree on.”

Merriam-Webster’s Words of the Year Over the Last Decade



• 2023: Authentic

• 2022: Gaslighting

• 2021: Vaccine

• 2020: Pandemic

• 2019: They

• 2018: Justice

• 2017: Feminism

• 2016: Surreal

• 2015: Ism

• 2014: Culture