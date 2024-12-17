'Mind Your Own Bussiness': Tourists Clash with Nainital Locals After Being Asked to Use Dustbin

Viral Video: With the snow season here, many people are heading to the mountains to enjoy the beautiful scenery. However, some visitors forget to care for the environment.

A video shared by Shinjini Sengupta shows a heated argument between tourists and locals in Nainital. The incident happened on December 14 at Lover’s Point, a popular spot in the hill station.

In a viral video shared by Shinjini Sengupta, a woman and a man, celebrating a birthday at Lover’s Point in Nainital, were caught throwing used tissues and a cake bag onto the road. Sengupta’s sister, who was there, politely asked them to dispose of the waste properly. According to Sengupta, the woman in red claimed there was no dustbin nearby, despite one being just 5 feet away. When a local shopkeeper also asked them to dispose of the trash properly and warned about police fines for littering, the man threw a plastic bag into a nearby valley. The situation quickly escalated, sparking a heated argument.

Watch the video:

The video quickly went viral, gaining millions of views and angering many social media users.

One user commented," Probably from a low grade school…". another wrote, " Put her behind the bar for causing pollution".