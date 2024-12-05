Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Movie Actress Dies at a Mexican Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Monkey Frog Potion

Published 13:48 IST, December 5th 2024

Movie Actress Dies at a Mexican Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Monkey Frog Potion

A Mexican actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez lost her life after she ingested Amazonian frog venom as a part of a cleansing ritual in a spiritual retreat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Movie Actress Dies at a Mexican Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Deadly Monkey Frog Potion | Image: X

Mexican actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez tragically lost her life after ingesting Amazonian frog venom during a cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat. Reports indicate that the 33-year-old actress suffered severe diarrhea after participating in the ritual and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

The ritual involved consuming venom from the Amazonian giant monkey frog, also known as Kambo. This poison, traditionally used by some South American indigenous communities for detoxification purposes, is banned in certain countries due to its potential dangers.

The Unconventional Ritual

Participants in the ritual are required to drink more than a liter of water. Small burns are then created on their skin, and frog mucus containing venom is applied to the wounds.

The venom, known for increasing blood pressure and inducing vomiting, can cause various symptoms, including fainting, dizziness, swollen lips and face, and diarrhea. Typically, these symptoms last for about half an hour.

According to witnesses, Rodriguez began vomiting and experiencing severe diarrhea as part of the body’s reaction to the venom. Initially, she refused medical assistance, but her condition worsened, prompting a friend to intervene. She was eventually taken to a Red Cross hospital, where she died.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure of the venom to the bloodstream can be deadly. 

Updated 13:52 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.