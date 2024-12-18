Search icon
  News /
  Viral News /
  • Naked Man Enters Ladies’ Compartment in Mumbai Local Train, Sparks Panic | VIDEO

Published 13:44 IST, December 18th 2024

Naked Man Enters Ladies’ Compartment in Mumbai Local Train, Sparks Panic | VIDEO

Panic ensued in a ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai local train after a naked man entered the coach.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Naked Man Enters Ladies’ Compartment in Mumbai Local Train, Sparks Panic | VIDEO | Image: X

Mumbai: Panic ensued in a ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai local train after a naked man entered the coach.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday when the AC local was traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan.

The man, who reportedly boarded the train at Ghatkopar station, caused chaos as women passengers called the TC, who eventually pushed the man out of the train at the next station. Despite being asked repeatedly to leave, the man refused to deboard.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing women passengers shouting at the man to deboard the train. Standing near the doorway, he faced chants of “Neeche utro” (get down).

The video also captures railway personnel pushing the man out of the train. Many netizens speculated that the man might be suffering from mental health issues and suggested he should have been given appropriate help.

Lata Argade, a railway activist, who received the video from a passenger, expressed concerns over safety and security. She questioned how the man was able to board the train at a busy station like Ghatkopar without being stopped.

Railway Officials Respond

According to Railway officials, the man appeared to be mentally unstable. The Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately intervened, provided him with clothes, and escorted him out of the station.

This incident has raised questions about the security measures on Mumbai’s local trains, particularly in ensuring the safety of women passengers.

 

Updated 13:46 IST, December 18th 2024

Viral

