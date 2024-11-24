Ola Electric Customer Loses Temper, Smashes Scooter with Hammer Over Rs 90,000 Bill

Viral Video: A recent incident involving an Ola Electric customer has gone viral online. The viral video shows a man angrily smashing his scooter with a hammer, reportedly after receiving a ₹90,000 bill from the showroom.

In the video, a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans can be seen attacking a scooter, which is laid out in front of an Ola showroom. As the man strikes the vehicle with a hammer, his frustration is palpable. Shortly after, other individuals join in, taking turns to smash the scooter, causing extensive damage.

The video has garnered significant attention on social media, with many questioning the company’s customer service and billing practices.

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Post

The incident comes started recent criticism from comedian Kunal Kamra, who took to social media to slam Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over alleged poor after-sales service. Kamra posted a photo showing numerous scooters parked at an Ola service center, pointing out the apparent lack of customer support.

In his post, Kamra questioned the treatment of Indian consumers, particularly daily wage workers who rely on two-wheelers for their livelihood. "Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?" Kamra asked.

However, Bhavish Aggarwal responded sharply, implying that Kamra's tweet was a paid promotion. He asked Kamra to "sit quiet" and let the company focus on solving real customer issues. Aggarwal claimed that Ola was expanding its service network rapidly and promised to clear any backlogs soon.