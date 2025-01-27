'Orry of Politics': Internet Floods with Memes on Rajeev Shukla-Chris Martin Viral Pic

Congress MP and BCCI Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, has taken social media by storm with a viral picture showcasing him alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The photo, posted by Shukla on January 22, shows him at an event organized by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, where he met Martin and his father. In his post on X, Shukla wrote, “Participated in a program of Sachin Tendulkar foundation where got to meet Chris Martin of Coldplay band and his father.”

What truly stole the show, however, was another photo shared by Shukla, in which he can be seen smiling widely. He captioned the picture, “Chris Martin and his father are friendly persons. Chris’s India tour is extremely successful.”

Users on X playfully commented on Rajeev Shukla’s appearances at coldplay concert. Many of them joked about Shukla’s constant presence at high-profile events, comparing him to Narad Muni and Ashwathama, who are known for appearing everywhere.

Read Some Hilarious Comments Here:

“Shuklaji has duplicates, he is everywhere”

“70% of the world is covered with water and the rest by Shuklaji”

“Shukla Sir, you truly have a talent for being everywhere—just like good music and great vibes! Chris Martin 's India tour was nothing short of a chart-topping hit. Looks like the universe (and @Coldplay) is always on your playlist!”

“Cousin that nobody likes but still had to keep up with bcz of parents.”

“Shukla Jí is that Narad Muni, who appears everywhere in India, wherever there is action.”

“Shukla ji is everywhere, he is omnipresent”

“Shukla saab is the Ashwathama. trust me.”

“Mahabharat’s “Main Samay hu” referred to Shukla ji because he is everywhere.”

“Rajiv Shukla is the modern day “Ashwathama” the immortal”

“He is the Orry of politics”

“How does this man get into every room!?”

“Sometimes I feel you are a time traveller. I have aged over decades, but you Still the same.”