Pakistani Groom Wears 30-Foot Garland at Wedding, Internet Asks: Where Will the Bride Sit?

Viral Video: A groom in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, went Viral when a thief stole a note from his garland of cash, and the groom chased him on foot. Recently, a video of a Pakistani groom wearing a huge 35-foot-long cash garland at his wedding also went viral, attracting a lot of attention on social media. The garland, made of nearly 2,000 currency notes, is valued at around 5 lakh Pakistani rupees (approximately 50,000 INR). The unusual wedding gift has sparked a mix of admiration, amusement, and surprise among viewers.

In the viral video, a group of men carefully brings the garland to the wedding venue, where the groom is draped in the sparkling notes. His surprised and amused expression as he wears the garland has captured the curiosity of people across the globe.

Watch the viral video:

While cash garlands are not entirely new to South Asian weddings, the size and value of this particular garland have made it stand out. Many Instagram users shared their reactions, with some expressing awe and others joking about the extravagant display of wealth.

Internet Reacts:

One user humorously wrote, “Anything can happen in Pakistan,” while another said, “He’s wearing the entire country’s GDP ."