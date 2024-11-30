Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Pakistani Groom Wears 30-Foot Garland at Wedding, Internet Asks: Where Will the Bride Sit?

Published 07:54 IST, November 30th 2024

Pakistani Groom Wears 30-Foot Garland at Wedding, Internet Asks: Where Will the Bride Sit?

A 30-foot-long garland made of currency notes given to a Pakistani groom at his wedding has gone viral.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Watch: Pakistani groom's 35-foot cash garland amuses internet | Image: X

Viral Video: A groom in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, went Viral when a thief stole a note from his garland of cash, and the groom chased him on foot. Recently, a video of a Pakistani groom wearing a huge 35-foot-long cash garland at his wedding also went viral, attracting a lot of attention on social media. The garland, made of nearly 2,000 currency notes, is valued at around 5 lakh Pakistani rupees (approximately 50,000 INR). The unusual wedding gift has sparked a mix of admiration, amusement, and surprise among viewers.

In the viral video, a group of men carefully brings the garland to the wedding venue, where the groom is draped in the sparkling notes. His surprised and amused expression as he wears the garland has captured the curiosity of people across the globe.

Watch the viral video: 

While cash garlands are not entirely new to South Asian weddings, the size and value of this particular garland have made it stand out. Many Instagram users shared their reactions, with some expressing awe and others joking about the extravagant display of wealth.

Internet Reacts: 

One user humorously wrote, “Anything can happen in Pakistan,” while another said, “He’s wearing the entire country’s GDP ."

As the video continues to circulate, many are questioning the meaning of such displays of wealth at weddings. Comments like “What’s the point of showing off like this?”. Despite the debate, the video has crossed millions views on social media.

Updated 07:55 IST, November 30th 2024

Viral GDP

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.