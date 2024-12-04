Published 23:53 IST, December 4th 2024
Pakistani Paratrooper Lands on Chief Guest During Air Show, Video Goes Viral
A video has surfaced on social media from Pakistan that captures a paratrooper whose landing went wrong, leaving netizens in splits.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistani Paratrooper's Landing Gone Wrong, Viral Video | Image: X
Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media from Pakistan that captures a paratrooper whose landing gone wrong.
Pakistani Paratrooper's Landing Gone Wrong
The Pakistani paratrooper landed on the chief guest during the Gilgit-Baltistan Liberation Day celebrations. The paratrooper was supposed to land on the road to salute the guest; somehow, he lost his control over the parachute and landed directly on the chief guest sitting at the corner of the road.
Pakistani Paratrooper Viral Video
The entire video was caught on camera, now going viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits.
Updated 00:04 IST, December 5th 2024