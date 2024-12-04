Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Pakistani Paratrooper Lands on Chief Guest During Air Show, Video Goes Viral

Published 23:53 IST, December 4th 2024

Pakistani Paratrooper Lands on Chief Guest During Air Show, Video Goes Viral

A video has surfaced on social media from Pakistan that captures a paratrooper whose landing went wrong, leaving netizens in splits.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistani Paratrooper's Landing Gone Wrong, Viral Video | Image: X

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media from Pakistan that captures a paratrooper whose landing gone wrong. 

Pakistani Paratrooper's Landing Gone Wrong

The Pakistani paratrooper landed on the chief guest during the Gilgit-Baltistan Liberation Day celebrations. The paratrooper was supposed to land on the road to salute the guest; somehow, he lost his control over the parachute and landed directly on the chief guest sitting at the corner of the road.

Pakistani Paratrooper Viral Video

The entire video was caught on camera, now going viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits.

 

Updated 00:04 IST, December 5th 2024

Viral Pakistan

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.