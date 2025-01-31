Viral Video: Kolkata Teacher 'Marries' Student in Class, Internet Furious

Kolkata: A video of a college teacher marrying her student inside a classroom has gone viral. The incident took place at Nadia College, which is affiliated with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology in West Bengal. However, the teacher claimed that it was not a real marriage but an act performed as part of a project. Following the incident, college authorities instructed the teacher to go on compulsory leave.

The viral video shows the teacher, Payel Banerjee, wearing a wedding garland along with the student. The student is also seen applying 'sindoor' on the teacher’s forehead while others in the classroom cheer.

The video was recorded by other students and went viral on social media.

College Authorities Respond

MAKAUT's officiating vice-chancellor Tapas Chakraborty said, "The professor has explained that it was part of a demonstration on her subject. The videos were not for external circulation."

"She emphasised that there was no impropriety, no immoral conduct and it was purely an academic project. But, in the wake of the controversy and the videos going viral on social media, we have asked her to proceed on leave for the time being, till the committee submits its findings," he said.