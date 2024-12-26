Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Girlfriend Saved From Drowning at Goa Beach Amid Christmas Celebrations

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, shared a harrowing experience on Instagram in which he revealed that he and his rumored girlfriend nearly drowned while swimming at a beach in Goa . The couple was swept away by a powerful underwater current while swimming on Christmas Eve.

In the post, Ranveer explained that the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve, when he and his girlfriend found themselves in a dangerous situation while swimming.

“We’re perfectly fine now, but yesterday at around 6:00 PM, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a tricky situation,” Ranveer wrote.

He went on to share that they managed to signal for help, and were saved by a family of five, including an IPS officer and his wife, an IRS officer, who were swimming nearby.

“A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat,” the YouTuber wrote.

“There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help.