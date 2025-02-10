Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lifestyle: Net Worth, Properties, and More

Viral News: Ranveer Allahbadia, the famous Indian YouTuber, podcaster, and social media influencer, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his remark on parental intercourse during a comedy night show.

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth

Ranveer Allahbadia, who rose to fame after his YouTube channel BeerBiceps became a huge success, making Ranveer one of the top YouTubers in the country. Ranveer, who is vocal about many issues on his YouTube channel and podcast, earns huge revenue through multiple sources, such as YouTube income, advertisement revenue, brand promotion, and product placement.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is one of India's most influential YouTubers and podcasters in our country, has a whopping net worth of ₹58 crore (approximately $7 million). Ranveer has built a diverse portfolio to stream revenue, if sources are to be believed.

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth and Income

Ranveer's monthly income from YouTube alone is around ₹35 lakhs, thanks to his YouTube channels collectively amassing over 6 billion views. His net worth is bolstered by his involvement in multiple ventures, including Monk Entertainment, a talent management and influencer marketing company.

Business Ventures

Ranveer co-founded Monk Entertainment with his college junior Viraj Sheth. The company has grown significantly, with over 200 team members. He also launched several other ventures, such as BigBrainco, Level Supermind, RAAAZ by BigBrainco, and BeerBiceps SkillHouse, which offers courses in podcasting and video editing.

Podcast and YouTube Success

The Ranveer Show, which began in 2019, has become India's top podcast. The show has featured interviews with some of the top Indian celebrities. His YouTube channel BeerBiceps initially focused on fitness and cooking but has since expanded to cover self-development and styling.

Ranveer Allahbadia House and Cars

Despite his wealth, Ranveer is known for his modest lifestyle. He reportedly owns just one car, a Skoda Kodiaq, which costs around ₹34 lakhs. He has also been vocal about his past struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse, which he has overcome. Ranveer lives in a sprawling terrace apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, which has a monthly rent of 5 lakhs.

Controversies