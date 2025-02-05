Reddit Post Exposes Hidden 'Toxic Culture' in Indian Workplaces, Sparks Debate

Viral Post: A Reddit user’s post about the “toxic culture” in Indian corporate workplaces has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online.

The post, shared on the ‘r/Bangalore’ page, was written by a user named ‘EclipseVanquisher’, who opened up about their struggles with workplace culture, especially issues like language barriers and social exclusion.

In the post titled “Unspoken ‘Toxic Culture’ in Indian Corporates”, the user shared their personal experiences working in multiple cities and across three unicorn startups over four years. Despite their success, they felt like an outsider in many situations, particularly because of linguistic and social divides.

One of the biggest challenges mentioned was the language barrier. In Indian offices, especially outside of Hindi-speaking regions, employees who aren’t fluent in Hindi often find themselves left out during meetings. The user recalled situations where discussions would begin in English, but then quickly switch to Hindi, leaving non-Hindi speakers feeling lost.

The user described these moments, “Imagine walking into a meeting that starts with ‘How’s your day?’ in English, only for the next 30 minutes to dissolve into rapid-fire Hindi. You’re just nodding, not because you agree, but because you’re lost.”

The language divide doesn’t just stop in formal settings. Informal bonding, like tea breaks, lunch tables, and even online chats, often revolve around shared language and inside jokes. This makes it difficult for people who don't speak the dominant language to fit in and be a part of the team.

Another key issue raised in the post was social exclusion based on lifestyle choices, particularly smoking and drinking. According to the user, smoke breaks are often where networking happens in offices, and those who don’t smoke miss out on important career conversations. Similarly, employees who don’t drink are sometimes labeled as “boring” at office parties, leading to feelings of isolation.

“Why aren’t you drinking?” becomes a common question at office events, and those who don’t drink are often made to feel like outsiders, the user shared.

The post concluded with a call for inclusivity in workplaces, encouraging companies to look beyond language fluency and personal habits when judging employees.

The user urged companies to create environments where skills and contributions matter more than whether someone smokes, drinks, or speaks a certain language.

In the comments, many Reddit users shared their own experiences. Some described similar struggles with language barriers, while others agreed with the user’s point about the exclusion often felt during social moments like tea breaks and office parties.