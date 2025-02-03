Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Rishi Sunak's Viral T20 Selfie with Father-in-Law Narayana Murthy from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Published 07:56 IST, February 3rd 2025

Rishi Sunak's Viral T20 Selfie with Father-in-Law Narayana Murthy from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, made a special appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rishi Sunak's Viral T20 Selfie with Father-in-Law Narayana Murthy from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium | Image: X

Mumbai: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, made a special appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday during the fifth T20I match between India and England.

Before the game, Sunak took a moment to speak with the skippers of both teams, Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler.

After the match, Sunak shared his thoughts on X, writing: "Tough day for England at the Wankhede, but I know our team will come back stronger." He continued, "Congratulations to Team India on the win."

In his post, Sunak added: "Despite the result, it was an honor to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law."

A photograph of Sunak with his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, quickly went viral, garnering a flurry of reactions. Many comments playfully referenced Murthy’s controversial remarks about a 70-hour workweek, which had previously sparked debate. The post garnered 431.3K views.

One user jokingly wrote, "Murthy Ji doesn’t look happy at all, knowing that you’re not working on Sunday and are instead watching cricket."
Another comment read, "Sir, your father-in-law is a hardworking man!! Please tell him not to make the whole country work so hard."

A third user humorously added, "Ask him if he has clocked in 70 hours this week yet."

In addition to the Wankhede Stadium visit, Sunak also stopped by the Parsee Gymkhana in South Mumbai, where he enjoyed a game of cricket. He shared that he was happy not to get out too many times during the match.

Sunak posted a photo of himself playing, adding: "No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket."

Updated 07:56 IST, February 3rd 2025

