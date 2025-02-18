Search icon
  News /
  Viral News /
  'Salad Queen' Kamala Harris Roasted Over 'Embarrassing' Broadway Pep Talk

Updated 08:06 IST, February 18th 2025

‘Salad Queen’ Kamala Harris Roasted Over ‘Embarrassing’ Broadway Pep Talk

A video surfacing on the internet shows Kamla Harris in a meet and greet backstage after the show and delivering an ''embarrassing'' speech.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Netizens Mock Kamala Harris for Her ‘Word Salad’ Speech to Broadway Cast | Image: X

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism for another “word salad” speech, this time delivered to the cast of Broadway's A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Harris attended A Wonderful World and Gypsy during a Broadway weekend with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

A video circulating online shows the former Vice President backstage at a meet-and-greet after the show, delivering what many are calling an "embarrassing" speech.

“In times when we're dealing with so much in the world, um, we have to find those moments that are about joy and, and, and, shining, you know, as we say, shining a light in moments of darkness,” Harris said in her address. “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum," she continued.

"Where there's a vacancy, let's fill it. Let's know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights,” she added.

Her speech, which received nods from the cast and her husband, focused on fighting for causes rather than against them.

“We have to be clear-eyed. And it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything. These things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something, not against something,” Harris said.
 

Internet Reacts

The speech quickly went viral, sparking a wave of criticism on social media.

One user reacted to the video with, "A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House.”

Another user joked, "You’d have to pay me a tremendous amount of money to go listen to this lady speak."

A third added, "Kamala Harris hit Broadway and, of course, served up her signature word salad. A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House. Thoughts? Would you pay to hear her monologues?"

A fourth person questioned, "Why do people just nod their heads and agree with this nonsense? Why do we want a nation full of people who do not question anything—let alone authority (or authority figures in this case)?"

Some commenters mocked her as a "drunk auntie," with one writing, "Drunk auntie and her entourage of people who get paid to go 'Mmmm.'"

Others criticized her speech as “delusional” and “nonsensical.” One user remarked, “No self-awareness. No filters. No adjustment.”
 

Published 07:46 IST, February 18th 2025

Kamala Harris

