Shashi Tharoor Invites Coldplay To Kerala After Grand Mumbai, Ahmedabad Run

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Coldplay’s recent tour in India, calling it "absolutely phenomenal." After the band’s five-day performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Tharoor invited the British rock band to perform in Kerala in the future.

In his post on X, Tharoor also mentioned how happy he was to see cricketer Jasprit Bumrah getting a shoutout from Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin. Tharoor added that Kerala, with its beauty, hospitality, and unique vibe, would be the perfect place to host such big events. He ended his message by saying, “See you in God's Own Country sometime soon, Coldplay.”

The final leg of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' tour in India culminated with two sold-out concerts in Ahmedabad over the weekend, leaving fans mesmerised. The highlight was the massive Sunday performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where over one lakh fans gathered to witness the band's largest-ever show in India. Many fans opined that the Ahmedabad shows far exceeded the scale and execution of the earlier performances in Mumbai.

Coldplay's India Tour

Coldplay held five concerts in India, with performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Their Republic Day concert that took place on January 26 broke records with 1.34 lakh attendees and also made it their biggest show in the country.

Coldplay took to their X account to thank fans hours after their second-to-last concert. "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," read their post on X.

Earlier in the day, the band posted a picture from the stadium where they humorously drew a cricket ball, with the caption, "Ahmedabad, 1/25." Chris Martin quipped, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time."

In addition to their electrifying performance, Coldplay paid tribute to India on Republic Day. Martin serenaded the crowd with renditions of the iconic patriotic songs "Vande Mataram" and "Maa Tujhhe Salaam," which were met with resounding applause and cheers from the audience.