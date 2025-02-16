'Sky-High Exam': Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Avoid Traffic | Watch

Viral Video: A student from Maharashtra's Satara district came up with a high-flying solution to avoid traffic and make it to his exam on time by paragliding to his college.

The video of this daring stunt has quickly gone viral on social media, leaving people impressed and amused.

Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani Village in Wai taluka, was stuck in traffic on his way to his exam and realized he might miss it. With very little time left and no way to get through the heavy traffic on the Wai-Panchgani road, Samarth decided to paraglide straight to his college

The jaw-dropping video shows Samarth soaring through the sky, with his college bag in tow, dressed in full paragliding gear, before making a smooth landing near his exam center.

The stunning stunt was made possible with the help of adventure sports expert Govind Yewale and his team from GP Adventure in Panchgani, who ensured a safe and successful landing.

The viral video, shared by the Instagram account ‘Insta_Satara,’ has now garnered widespread attention online, with many users praising his quick thinking skills while others shared jokes about the sky-high exam hack.

The video has sparked a flurry of comments, with some praising Samarth’s out-of-the-box thinking and others simply amazed by the move.

